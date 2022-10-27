NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Auburn

Byne Church & Christian School announced Thursday that they would jointly serve as hosts of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The prom night experience celebrates people with special needs and will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Feb. 10.

 Brett Davis (file)

ALBANY – Byne Church & Christian School announced Thursday that they would jointly serve as hosts of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrates people with special needs and will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Feb. 10.

Byne officials say they are excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.

Recommended for you

Tags