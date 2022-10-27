Byne Church & Christian School announced Thursday that they would jointly serve as hosts of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The prom night experience celebrates people with special needs and will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Feb. 10.
ALBANY – Byne Church & Christian School announced Thursday that they would jointly serve as hosts of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrates people with special needs and will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Feb. 10.
Byne officials say they are excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters the event on a red carpet, complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor … all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person," Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, said in a news release. "All around the world, individuals with special needs are going to be celebrated like they should be. We’ve been able to adapt over the last couple of years, but we can’t wait to be back together in person to cheer for every guest as they walk the red carpet, as they dance the night away with their friends, as they are crowned king or queen of the prom, and most importantly, as every single one of them is told that their life has purpose and they are loved by us and the God of this universe."
As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with the official 2023 Night to Shine Planning Manual, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member, the opportunity to apply for financial grants, and access to planning resources that will assist the churches in creating an unforgettable night for their honored guests. The foundation also offers ongoing disability ministry resources through Shine On, a ministry that equips the global church and families living with disabilities with innovative resources, training, and programs to eliminate barriers and cultivate a life-giving community.
Byne will partner with organizations that serve people with special needs and local schools to ensure everyone has information and access to the event. Persons over the age of 14 are encouraged to volunteer. All volunteers must complete a background check and attend training. Night to Shine is free for guests with special needs. Companies, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to sponsor the event.
Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs. Over the past two years, Night to Shine innovated and endured through the pandemic with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine, celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations including a complete virtual video experience and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Byne Church in Albany, visit www.ntsbyne.com.
