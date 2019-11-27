ALBANY — On a typical Friday at the Dougherty County School System’s Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, students won’t be in class. But they may be hands-deep in kale cookie dough, the inner workings of a robot or, on a recent occasion, earthworms.
Whiles students don’t attend traditional classes on the last day of the class week, the Friday program – Group Up, Working for a Better Tomorrow — fosters learning by doing, from making rich soil through composting cafeteria waste to making videos.
Next year, students in the agricultural component will combine the real-world task of growing crops with the theoretical task of running a virtual farm operation. Students will use a $100 virtual loan to manage everything from selecting what to plant, purchasing seeds, harvesting and marketing their own farm operation.
All 120 ninth-grade students are working in agriculture, while the 150 tenth-graders are in the other nine programs that include recycling, robotics and renewable energy. Other students are working on improving irrigation for what will eventually be more than 40 wooden boxes in which students are growing vegetables.
“Currently we’re doing research on water systems and sensors, based on the moisture of the soil in time,” said student Janaya Riggins.
On Friday, Kennedy Luster was part of a group using kale as an ingredient in baking chocolate chip cookies to produce a healthier snack. On another occasion, students used the vegetable to make a healthier alternative to potato and corn chips.
“We actually made kale chips,” said Luster, who is in the Healthy Lifestyles group. “We used sea salt and olive oil. They actually tasted as good as regular chips.”
Ingredients in the cookies included organic coconut sugar, gluten-free flour, coconut oil, vanilla extract and dark chocolate chips.
For Dylan Mingo in the English and Arts group, watching a movie may be part of Friday activities. The program also uses frequent field trips as part of learning activities.
“A few weeks ago, we went to see the movie ‘Overcomer’ to critique and (see) how we could use techniques from the movie in our films we would like to produce,” Mingo said.
Getting to watch a movie instead of being in the traditional school environment is “amazing,” he said.
“You’re not just sitting in class,” he said. “You get to go out. It’s great not to be in one place for two and a half hours.”
Eric Barber, who is part of a group that maintains the garden section, was excited that he got to use a flamethrower in class.
“It helps preserve the wood,” he said.
In robotics, the group is building a parking lot-sweeping device, described as a “Roomba to remove trash and debris from large areas.” Plans are to make a charging station, so it will be a giant version of the robots used to sweep residences.
Those learning experiences are part of an effort to expand beyond the traditional education methods, academy CEO Chris Hatcher said. Students today have shorter attention spans and are more impatient than has been the case in the past.
“We’re trying to understand how students learn today,” Hatcher said. “The classroom lecture is not really the way that they learn.”
It is also a way to prepare students for the work force of tomorrow.
“It’s been said that 88 percent of tomorrow’s jobs don’t exist today,” he said. “Students have to learn to think critically. They’ve got to be able to solve problems and work together in teams.”
The teams work on community problems and help develop solutions for those problems.
“They’re using science, technology, engineering and math to learn about the world and solve problems,” Hatcher said.
For example, vegetables grown in the garden will be provided to residents as part of an effort to solve the problem of “food deserts” in south Albany.
“Our students do recognize our school is in the middle of a food desert” where access to fresh fruit and vegetables is limited due to lack of transportation,” Hatcher said. “That’s what we’re trying to address.”
After the winter production cycle is complete in the garden, the school plans to use a mobile produce stand to distribute food at a reasonable cost.
“It’s our goal to get this food back in the community through the produce stand,” Hatcher said. “We already have been giving a good bit of our produce to soup kitchens.”