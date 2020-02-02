ALBANY -- The Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy will host a partner/mentor appreciation and field ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school Tuesday.
The FIRST Robotics teams of Southwest Georgia, which includes school-sponsored robotics teams throughout the Dougherty County School System, is hosting the 4:30 p.m. event at the 4C Academy's STEM Gym at 1615 Newton Highway in Albany.
The day's events will start with a social gathering at 4:30 p.m., followed by the ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. A pit and robot demonstration will be offered by students at 5:30 p.m.
Business and individual supporters of the college and career academy will be recognized during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.