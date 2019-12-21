ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University will pay tribute to a legendary administrator and an iconic family with the renaming of two buildings on campus.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved a University recommendation to name the East Campus Student Center as the C.W. Grant Student Union and the Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Complex as the Jones Brothers Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Complex.
“At all institutions, there are reminders of individuals who left an everlasting mark,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said. “It is both a privilege and an honor to recognize Dr. C.W. Grant and the Jones family for their commitment to the institution. They are true examples of those who have lived out excellence.”
Dean Grant, as he was affectionately known, served as the Vice President of Student Affairs at ASU for 30 years. The Golden Ram community mourned his passing in late September.
“We will continue to honor his legacy,” Fedrick said. “The naming is in recognition of his outstanding service to the institution.”
“I could spend the rest of my life trying to correctly phrase what Dean Grant meant to the University,” said Glenn Singfield, a local businessman and ASU supporter. “If I did, it would come out the same and that is, Dean C.W. Grant committed loyalty with honor to the university. He was unwavering in his loyalty, but the honor that he had always prevailed because he always did what was right for the institution. The institution is a fixed structure, but also a moving piece that includes faculty, students and the entire Ram Nation. Dean Grant was willing to share his resources. He gave back monetarily when others thought it would be thievery; he gave.”
The Jones Brothers (Oliver, Melvin, Wilbert, Caldwell, Major and Charles) are widely recognized as the only family to produce six brothers who played professional basketball, including four who played in the NBA. All six brothers attended Albany State College and collectively played as centers for the ASU men’s basketball team for 18 consecutive years. One of the brothers, Oliver Jones, served as head coach of the basketball team for 28 years. The basketball court will be named in his honor to further recognize his contributions to the institution.
“There are few individuals, let alone families, who have had the impact of the famous Jones family to ASU athletics and to the institution. We are delighted to honor them in this way,” Fedrick said.
“Coach taught us to win basketball games, but his real legacy came in teaching us how to win in the game of life," ASU alumnus Grady Caldwell said. “Whenever Coach Jones would walk in a room, he had this presence that would fill the entire room. He is the type of guy that knows just the right thing to say to get the best out of every person."
Jones recruited Caldwell for the ASU men’s basketball team more than 20 years ago.
“Narrowing him down to simply a basketball coach would be a disservice to the type of person he is and what he has done for a lot of people at ASU," Caldwell said. "He’s done a lot for athletes and students in general. Coaching basketball games was just a small part of what he did.”
Ceremonies unveiling the new names will be held on different dates. The Jones Brothers naming will take place on Jan. 25 during basketball homecoming. The C.W. Grant Student Union naming will take place on March 27 during the annual Founder’s Day celebration.
The Jones Brothers HPER Complex Fund has been created to raise money in support of all basketball operations, complex operations, and basketball scholarships. The goal for contributions is $100,000 annually. The C.W. Grant Fund is in support of student leadership and success programs. The goal for contributions is also $100,000 annually.
To donate toward each fund, text ASUGIVES to 71777, call (229) 500-3286, or visit the ASU GiveTo website and select the desired gift designation.
Details surrounding each naming ceremony will be released in the coming weeks.