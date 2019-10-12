ATHENS -- The CAES Alumni Association presented its 2019 awards at the 65th University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Alumni Association Awards banquet at the Classic Center here.
"The awards banquet was an extremely special celebration as we recognized two men who changed the face of agriculture in Georgia," CAES Alumni Association President Brent Marable said. "We acknowledged several alumni who have achieved greatness in their professions and their service to others, and applauded numerous students who received scholarships from the association. The night was an accumulation of salutes, all in recognition of many individuals who have contributed mightily to our state's No. 1 industry and to our college we so dearly love. "
The banquet was headlined by the induction of two new members into the Georgia Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Bill Brim, a Tift County farmer and strong advocate for Georgia agriculture, and Foster Rhodes, who was instrumental in establishing the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, are the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame.
This year's Alumni Awards of Excellence were presented to four CAES alumni who have achieved excellence in their chosen fields or their communities. The winners are:
Charlie Broussard, national account manager of Merck Animal Health, launched his storied career in the poultry industry after receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in poultry science from CAES and his Master of Avian Medicine and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine. He spent his career ensuring the health and safety of the international poultry supply as an animal health expert with Gold Kist, with Fakeiah Poultry in Saudi Arabia and now with Merck.
Jaime Hinsdale Foster, owner and founder of Georgia Grinders Premium Nut Butters, gave up her corporate career in 2012 to launch Georgia Grinders, the first manufacturer of premium nut butters in Georgia. Since its beginning, Georgia Grinders has grown from selling in regional farmers' markets to becoming a national brand. The company refined the production process and enlarged its manufacturing facility in Chamblee from 1,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet to expand its portfolio of simple nut butters. Among her many accomplishments, Foster has been named a 2019 UGA Alumni Association Bulldog 100 honoree, which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni.
Ken Foster, president’s fellow and professor in the department of agricultural economics at Purdue University, has positively impacted students, agricultural producers and industry leaders alike. A former department head of Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics, Foster is a noted agricultural production economist who studies the structure of agricultural marketing systems. His work has made him a sought-after expert on the changing nature of agricultural markets and how farmers around the world can adapt to those changes. He recently co-edited “How to Feed the World,” a book that takes an “accessible but wide-ranging look at the modern food system” and what it will take to double food production by 2050.
Andrea B. Simao, assistant deputy administrator for the USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine program's Phytosanitary Issues Management unit, has used her training from the UGA CAES Department of Horticulture to expand markets for American agricultural products across the globe. Simao’s leadership within the USDA has been highlighted by several prestigious honors. In 2013, she was selected to serve in a position with the President’s Management Council Interagency Rotation Program. In this position, she worked in the Department of Transportation and co-created a multibillion-dollar grant management training program required by the Office of Management and Budget. She also received an award and national recognition from the National Plant Board for outstanding partnership and collaboration.
The alumni association also honored three young alumni with its CAES Young Alumni Achievement Awards. These awards recognize CAES alumni under 40 who have achieved excellence in their chosen fields or their communities. The 2019 award winners are:
Sara Dunn, vice president of operations and electronic banking for Oconee State Bank; Tamlin Hall, owner at The House ATL, founder of IAMHOLDENON Inc., and curriculum consultant for the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia; and Franklin West, an associate professor in the UGA CAES Department of Animal and Dairy Science.
