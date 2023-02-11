ATHENS — The UGA/CAES podcast Cultivating Curiosity will augment existing CAES news and storytelling platforms, including the CAES Newswire, where you are reading this; Almanac, the college’s annual publication; and Cultivate, which highlights members of the CAES and UGA Cooperative Extension community.
On the show, hosts Emily Davenport and Jordan Powers get down and dirty with the experts on all the ways science and agriculture touch our lives, from what we eat to how we live.
“CAES is thrilled to release a podcast dedicated to sharing the many stories from within the college’s departments and units,” Cassie Ann Kiggen, chief communications officer with the CAES Office of Marketing and Communications, said. “Whether listeners are hearing episodes while on a combine in the field or during a metro Atlanta commute, we hope they gain insight on how agricultural and environmental sciences impact our lives, from digging into the economics of agriculture to transforming medicine with biotechnology.”
Current episodes include a hot new coastal commodity, the economics of agriculture, how CAES researchers are transforming medicine with biotechnology and more.
Mason McClintock, former Georgia 4-H’er and current UGA student, created the original music and sound effects for the podcast. Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you have questions for our experts or want to hear an episode on a particular topic, email jpowers@uga.edu.
Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.