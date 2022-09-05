uga griffin.jfif

A group of CAES and UGA-Griffin leaders prepare to cut the ribbon at the Irrigation Demonstration Site at UGA-Griffin. CAES Dean Nick Place holds the oversized pair of red scissors.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

GRIFFIN -- The new irrigation demonstration site on the University of Georgia Griffin campus opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially launch the site, which will be used for training, research and education on the latest irrigation technologies for industry professionals, homeowners and researchers.

“We are very proud to have the irrigation demonstration site on the Griffin campus, and we appreciate all of the hard work that has gone into the project,” David Buntin, interim assistant provost and campus director for UGA-Griffin, said in his welcoming remarks for the recent ceremony.

