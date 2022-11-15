ATHENS — Driving through rural Georgia involves miles of sprawling farmland — cotton, peanuts or any of the crops that make agriculture Georgia’s No. 1 industry. But on the campus of the University of Georgia, the farms are going … up.

Vertical farming is one component of the broader discipline of controlled environment agriculture, defining the production of specialty crops — edible, medicinal and ornamental — in indoor, soil-free systems. Technology provides control over environmental factors that affect plant growth and quality, including light, humidity, temperature, carbon dioxide and nutrient levels.

Recommended for you

Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags