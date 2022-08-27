ATHENS — Samuele Lamon, a doctoral student in the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, has been selected for the 2022-25 cohort of the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research Fellows program.

The FFAR Fellows program provides a platform for personal and professional growth to doctoral students working in the agricultural and food research sector. The three-year program helps the selected fellows develop communication and other professional skills, connecting them with other fellows, industry members and related governmental and non-governmental organizations.

Recommended for you

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.