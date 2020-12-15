ATHENS — The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will hold a virtual convocation ceremony at noon on Friday to celebrate new graduates.
The video will be streamed on the CAES YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/ugaagandenvironment.
Students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends are encouraged to tune in to celebrate the new alumni as they are recognized by name.
“While we can’t gather as a large group in person, we still want to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates,” Joe West, interim CAES dean and director, said. “This is a pivotal moment in the lives of our students, and we want to assure them our college will always be there to cheer them, no matter the circumstance.”
The convocation will include remarks from West as well as CAES Alumni Association President Caroline Lewallen.
There are approximately 111 undergraduate and 91 candidates for graduation from CAES this fall.
To view the convocation program, which includes a list of the college’s candidates for graduation, visit caes.uga.edu/students/current-students/graduation. For information on UGA’s virtual fall 2020 commencement ceremonies, visit commencement.uga.edu.
CAES is focused on the food, fiber and environmental issues that affect lives around the world every day. Faculty teach the theories and principles of agricultural and applied economics; agricultural leadership, education and communication; animal and dairy science; crop and soil sciences; entomology; food science and technology; horticulture; plant pathology; and poultry science and apply them to real-world situations in the boardroom, classroom, field, greenhouse and lab. CAES is the home of the university’s biological science program and an emerging biomedical research initiative. CAES prepares students for the challenges of a dynamic, growing world with a progressive, experiential education in 21 undergraduate majors and more than 30 graduate programs.
