Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring has been sentenced to prison after admitting to his role in the conspiracy.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring has been sentenced to prison after admitting to his role in the conspiracy.

Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.