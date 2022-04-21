TIFTON — Lindsey Winzell, an agricultural education major from Cairo, has been selected as the Student of Distinction for the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Students of Distinction are chosen by faculty through a competitive process. They must first be a Superior or Distinguished Honor student with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Many other factors are considered during the selection, including involvement in engaged academic learning activities, active participation on campus in clubs and school/college activities, service to the community, leadership among peers, and strong interpersonal skills.
Winzell is currently finishing her internship at Bainbridge High School, while completing an impact analysis study during her student teaching experience. She has participated in both the ABAC Horticulture Club and FFA, taking an active part in club activities.
While serving as the SANR Senator in the ABAC Student Government Association, Winzell was also the social chair for Sigma Alpha Sorority. Her involvement in the wider community has included volunteer work directing teen contests at the Sunbelt Ag Expo and serving as a recruiter, and twice as a judge, for National FFA Convention events.
Winzell was described by one reference as attentive, upbeat, a leader among her peers, and an over-achiever. She received a medallion and a certificate from Mark Kistler, dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, at the recent academic awards ceremony in Tift Hall.
