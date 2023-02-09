The family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after sheriff's deputies shocked him with Tasers in California's San Mateo County in 2018 has reached a $4.5 million settlement with the county, the family's attorneys announced.

The settlement between Chinedu Okobi's family and the Northern California county was reached in August but has just become public, a release from law firm Pointer and Buelna LLP, which is representing the family, said Thursday.

CNN's Chris Boyette, Susannah Cullinane and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

Tags