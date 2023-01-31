A California father has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after he allegedly drove a car off an oceanside cliff with his wife and two children inside earlier this month, prosecutors said in court Monday.

Prosecutors accuse Dharmesh Patel, 41, of intentionally steering his Tesla off a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway called Devil's Slide, sending the family plunging about 250 feet to a rocky beach below. All four family members survived the crash.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Brandon Griggs, Faith Karimi, Aya Elamroussi, Stella Chan and Holly Yan contributed to this report.

