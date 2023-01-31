In a closed-door negotiation last week over the fate of the Colorado River, representatives from California's powerful water districts proposed modeling what the basin's future would look like if some of the West's biggest cities -- including Phoenix and Las Vegas -- were cut off from the river's water supply, three people familiar with the talks told CNN.

More than 5 million people in Arizona are served by Colorado River water, which accounts for 40% of Phoenix's supply. Around 90% of Las Vegas' water is from the river.

Recommended for you

Tags