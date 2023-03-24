California Gov. Newsom rolls back some drought restrictions, keeps others, as recent storms ease dry spell

On March 24, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the removal of some drought restrictions, while keeping other measures to bolster water supply for vulnerable communities. Houseboats on Lake Oroville are seen here in Oroville, California, on February 20.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the removal of some drought restrictions, while keeping other measures to bolster water supply for vulnerable communities and develop water resilience after a parade of atmospheric river storms pummeled the state and boosted water supply in recent months.

Against the backdrop of the Dunnigan Hills in Yolo County, where rainwater is being channeled onto acres of farmland to slowly recharge groundwater aquifers, Newsom signed an executive order that ends the requirement for local water agencies to implement drought contingency plans of limiting outdoor irrigation to certain days or hours, increasing patrols for water waste, enforcing water-use prohibitions, and putting forward urgent calls for people to conserve water.

