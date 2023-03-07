A 25-year-old hiker from California was found dead after falling from a rocky bluff along the Oregon coast and being swept into the ocean over the weekend, authorities said.

Henry Minh Hoang, of West Covina, California, was hiking beyond a safety fence in an area known as "the punch bowl" in the Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area when he slipped and fell about 20 feet to the water's edge, Oregon State Police said in a news release.

