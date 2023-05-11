California has moved one step closer to banning caste discrimination in the state.

The state Senate passed a bill Thursday that would update California's civil rights law to explicitly include protections against discrimination based on a person's perceived caste. The measure, the first such effort by a US state legislature, would give people legal recourse to address claims of caste bias and discrimination in housing, employment, education and other arenas. It was approved 34-1.

