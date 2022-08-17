Californians are urged to conserve electricity today as temperatures could soar to triple digits

On August 16, the California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert, which is a request for residents to voluntarily conserve electricity. A Flex Alert advisory message is shown on the freeway in July of 2021 in Long Beach, California.

With temperatures in parts of California expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Golden State residents are being asked to conserve electricity to ensure the power grid isn't pushed over the edge.

The manager of 80% of the state's power grid -- the California Independent System Operator -- issued a statewide Flex Alert asking residents to minimize electricity use from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

