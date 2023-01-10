California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. On Monday, 90% of the state's population was under a flood watch as another round of storms rolled through. Yet it was just last week when several counties in the state were experiencing the exact opposite -- exceptional drought, which the US Drought Monitor considers the most severe category.

California's parade of ultra-wet storms has not completely reversed the deeply rooted drought. And scientists warn that it has a long way to go to erase years unfavorable precipitation trends and water supply overuse.

