The Mosquito Fire burning in Northern California flared up Tuesday afternoon, charging toward a mountain community and torching more homes as it burned dangerously close to a high school.

The inferno -- the largest wildfire currently burning in California -- began west of Lake Tahoe amid extreme heat September 6 and has already consumed 58,544 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties. It was 20% contained Wednesday.

