Call for new blood for Dougherty County governmental boards brings some success

ALBANY -- A push to promote service on Dougherty County’s appointed boards that provide guidance on issues from plumbing to taxes has brought out more candidates, but some positions are still lacking interest.
The commission was seeking 41 appointments, some of which have drawn substantially more candidates than in the past, commissioners heard during a Monday work session.
The Historic Preservation Board attracted five new applicants, but many of the boards had little interest beyond those currently serving.
Among the 17 boards for which applicants are sought are the Joint Board of Adjustments and Appeals, the Dougherty County Hospital Authority and the county Library Board. The first of those hears cases concerning appeals from residents regarding decisions or interpretations by the county building inspector concerning the Southern Standard Building Code.
Some of the positions, like the Plumbing Board, require some expertise in the specific field as applicants should have experience in the building industry. Likewise, two of the three selections for the Plumbing Board are required to be master plumbers, while the third is a citizen member.
The Tax Assessors Board, for which two positions need to be filled, hears appeals on issues of taxability of property, uniformity of assessment, and value and homestead exemptions.
“There’s still a lot of work to do,” Commissioner Russell Gray said of bringing more people on board to apply and serve. “I’d love to have more involvement from the community in some of these boards.
“A lot of these requests for participation go unanswered.”
In other business the commission:
-- Accepted without comment a report on the renewal of 35 alcohol licenses at establishments for package sales and on-premises consumption. An accompanying review from the Dougherty County Police Department stated none of the locations was considered a drain on police resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.