LEESBURG — The Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter is inviting Leesburg and surrounding area residents to wear purple at the Lee County High School football game on Sept. 13.
Lee County High School's “purple out” will raise awareness and funds for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Albany. At the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field, Lee County will play Americus Sumter High School.
Rhiannon Belcher, a LCHS senior and Walk to End Alzheimer’s team captain, is the founder of the event. Belcher’s great-grandmother, Vivian Belcher, lived with Alzheimer’s disease for many years.
The event is planned in her memory.
“I want everyone to become aware of this horrible disease and realize that they are going to be touched by Alzheimer’s some time in their life," Belcher said. “I plan to gain as much awareness as I can for this disease but also gain support and donations. We are closer than ever to finding a cure, and I do not want anyone to experience what I went through with my great-grandmother.
"I do this for not just her but for everyone else around me, because nobody deserves to be impacted by this disease.”
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Oct. 5 at Riverfront Park in Albany. For more information, visit georgiawalk.org.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Georgia alone, more than 150,000 people are living with the disease, and they are the focus of 533,000 caregivers.
Participants can join a team for the Oct. 5 event or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Visit www.alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.