ATLANTA – State Rep. CaMia Hopson, D-Albany, was recently nominated for the Civil Servant of the Year award for the 2020 Rising in Community Excellence (RICE) Awards.
Online voting for the 2020 RICE Awards begins Monday and is open through Nov. 30, and the award winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. via YouTube.
“So many incredible Georgians have been recognized by the RICE Awards, and it is an honor just to be included as a nominee for such a prestigious award,” Hopson said in a news release. “I am grateful for the nomination, but I want to give credit to the true civil servants who are on the front lines fighting this terrible disease every day – our health care heroes and other essential workers, including our public school teachers. I have been truly inspired by their selflessness, and I hope we all continue to work to find ways to support them as they risk their lives to serve the public.”
Hopson was nominated for her work in providing personal protective equipment (PPE) in House District 153. During the onset of COVID-19, the Albany community became a “hot spot” for cases across the state. In addition to hospitals reaching capacity and a growing number of deaths and widespread cases throughout the area, Albany also faced the threat of the Dougherty County School System no longer being able to provide meals to the 16,000 children in the district. Hopson personally purchased masks to assist with providing PPE to the school system.
Once Hopson’s House colleagues learned of her efforts, they helped raise an additional $12,000 to provide PPE to the school system so that it could provide meals for students, as well as enough PPE to give to local nursing homes, city residents and day cares.
The Rising in Community Excellence Awards is a celebration of individuals who work to improve lives throughout Georgia. The 2020 RICE Awards will be given to individuals who demonstrate keen awareness about community needs and step into the fray, lending a hand and making things better. Nominees are selected by a panel of industry professionals, community leaders and everyday citizens. Each category is about a community leader who has used his or her position to develop or implement programs that have changed the face of communities and helped people in innumerable ways.
Individuals may vote every day from different mobile devices and computers.
