The city of Camilla is commemorating Purple Heart Day during a weeklong display of purple lighting to bring awareness and express appreciation and respect for the sacrifices made during our brave warriors' duty and service to our country.
As part of the Purple Heart City designation, signs have been installed at main thoroughfares entering Camilla and will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made and gratitude the community has for the United States Armed Forces.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 3
The city of Camilla is commemorating Purple Heart Day during a weeklong display of purple lighting to bring awareness and express appreciation and respect for the sacrifices made during our brave warriors' duty and service to our country.
Special Photo
As part of the Purple Heart City designation, signs have been installed at main thoroughfares entering Camilla and will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made and gratitude the community has for the United States Armed Forces.
Special Photo
On April 12 of this year, the Camilla Mayor and City Council proclaimed the city a Purple Heart City.
CAMILLA -- On April 12 of this year, the Camilla Mayor and City Council proclaimed the city a Purple Heart City to honor the service and sacrifice of the men and women in uniform wounded or killed in combat.
As part of the Purple Heart City designation, signs have been installed at main thoroughfares entering Camilla and will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made and gratitude the community has for the United States Armed Forces. The city is commemorating Purple Heart Day during a weeklong display of purple lighting to bring awareness and express appreciation and respect for the sacrifices made during these brave warriors' duty and service to the country.
"As a retired United States Marine and as mayor, I’m proud that our City Council and community have embraced our designation as a Purple Heart City," Mayor Kelvin Owens said. "It’s another example of our respect and commitment to all veterans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.