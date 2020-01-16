CAMILLA — Flint Hills Resources has awarded a $2,500 grant to the Camilla Fire Department to help fund the purchase of new rescue equipment.
The Camilla Fire Department will use the funds to purchase pneumatic chisel rescue tools and a battery-powered reciprocating saw. These industrial-grade tools are used by firefighters when responding to incidents involving vehicle crashes, building and equipment collapses, and agricultural equipment accidents.
“These new tools will enhance our ability to respond swiftly in life-threatening situations,” Camilla Fire Chief Jamie Sullivan said in a news release. “We appreciate this partnership with Flint Hills.”
To start off the new year, Flint Hills Resources will donate $25,000 in grants to local fire departments in its seven ethanol communities. Camilla is one of 10 fire departments to receive such a grant.
“We appreciate the public safety role that the Camilla Fire Department fills in our community,” said Hamburg, plant manager of Flint Hills Resources’ Camilla ethanol plant, said. “We’re glad that our first responders will have the right equipment to respond in life-saving situations.”
Flint Hills Resources is an industry leader in refining chemicals, biofuels and ingredients with operations primarily in the Midwest and Texas. Its manufacturing capability is built upon six decades of refining experience, and the company has expanded its operations through capital projects and acquisitions worth more than $15 billion since 2002. Based in Wichita, Kan., the company has more than 4,000 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc.
Flint Hills Resources operates ethanol plants in Arthur, Fairbank, Iowa Falls, Menlo, and Shell Rock, Iowa; Fairmont, Neb.; and Camilla. The plants have a combined annual capacity of 850 million gallons of ethanol and produce distillers’ corn oil, distillers’ grains and NexPro high-protein animal food additive.
