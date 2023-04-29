Suspect enters guilty plea in 2017 Cairo murder

South Georgia Judicial Circuit Judge Heather Lanier

 File Photo

CAMILLA -- The April term of Mitchell County Superior Court for 2023 convened on April 27.

The second week began with jury selection on April 25 for a significant murder case. The case, prosecuted by District Attorney Joseph K. Mulholland, was brought against Antwan Dominic Shivers.

