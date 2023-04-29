CAMILLA -- The April term of Mitchell County Superior Court for 2023 convened on April 27.
The second week began with jury selection on April 25 for a significant murder case. The case, prosecuted by District Attorney Joseph K. Mulholland, was brought against Antwan Dominic Shivers.
Mulholland charged defendant Shivers with felony and malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Evidence compiled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Camilla Police Department and the Thomasville Police and Sheriff’s offices and presented during the trial proved that on June 2, 2020 Jenkins did, with malice, cause the death of Rondarius Williams by shooting him with a handgun. On June 2, 2020, Camilla Police officers responded to Tyson Foods in reference to a male sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was walking to his car in the Tyson Food parking lot after work and was shot several times by Shivers. Camilla Police Department Investigator Sheila Adkins immediately called the GBI for further investigation.
On Thursday, the jury found Shivers guilty, and he was sentenced to life plus 5 years in a state penal system without parole by Judge Heather H. Lanier.
“This long ordeal is finally over," Mulholland said. "I pray Mr. Williams’ family and friends can be at peace knowing his killer will spend the rest of his days behind bars. From all accounts, Rondarius was a loving son and father, and his senseless death is a tragedy for our community.”
For additional information, contact the District Attorney’s Office at (229) 246-1823.