CAMILLA — Camilla Mayor Rufus Davis recently returned from a monthlong leadership program at Harvard University for senior leaders in state and local government.
Offered by the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, the Senior Leaders in State and Local Government program is recognized as the pre-eminent professional development program for elected officials and public sector executives.
"The experience was truly one of a kind and nothing less than transformational," Davis said. " Having participated in the program, I am better able to serve residents of my city and southwest Georgia insofar as better trained public leaders lead to better public policy, better public administration and better governance."
During what leadership program officials describe as a very intensive period of study, participants examine case studies, engage in simulations and examine various theoretical frameworks for analyzing issues and challenges facing communities and society.
"The state and local program is one of HKS's flagship programs and has produced more members of Congress than any other program at the Kennedy school," David King, program director and a Harvard professor, said.
King also said the program is a place for people who are moving up in leadership in state and local government to take it to the next level.
HKS also has an international alumni network and emphasizes training in terms of leadership, governance, negotiation skills, budgeting, public-private partnerships and more.
"I was delighted to receive a fellowship to participate in such an amazing program, which meant no costs to taxpayers, and to study alongside some of the greatest minds in public service from across the nation," Davis said.
"I am very grateful to HKS faculty and staff for the opportunity to immerse with peers from around the world in a very collaborative, creative and thought-provoking ecosystem. It was an opportunity to hone the skills necessary to enact real and immediate change."
Davis was elected as Camilla's first African-American male mayor in 2015 and currently serves as the president of the Georgia Municipal Black Caucus and is executive director of the Rural Georgia Network, an organization focused on turning out rural Georgia voters in 2020. In 2018 he also served as the south Georgia political director for the Stacey Abrams for governor campaign.