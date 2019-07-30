ATLANTA – Susan Moss, president and CEO of Planters and Citizens Bank in Camilla, has been elected by her peers in southwest Georgia to serve a two-year term on the board of directors of the Georgia Bankers Association.
"We’re excited to welcome Susan to the board and look forward to benefiting from her extensive experience and valuable perspective in service to the industry and ultimately, the hometowns, families and businesses served by Georgia’s banks,” Chuck Copeland, GBA chairman and president and CEO of First National Bank of Griffin, said in a news release.
Moss joined Planters and Citizens Bank in 2006. She served as executive vice president, corporate secretary and CFO until, in January 2018, she was elected as the bank’s president and CEO, roles previously held by her father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Moss served on the Leadership GBA Executive Committee from 2012 to 2018. She was the 2016-2017 Leadership GBA Executive Committee chair, and in that role, she represented the committee on the GBA Board of Directors. She is currently a member of the GBA Community Bankers Committee.
Moss received her BBA degree in management information systems from the University of Georgia and her MBA in business management from Columbus State University. She is a 2009 graduate of the Georgia Banking School, a program run by the Georgia Bankers Association.
Moss is a past chair of the Camilla Chamber of Commerce and past finance chair for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mitchell County. She has served on the board of trustees for Camilla United Methodist Church.