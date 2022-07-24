ALBANY – Rodney Bullard could be doing a lot of fun things this summer. But for the former Dougherty High Trojans football player, being with a group of youngsters was where he wanted to be.

The current Valdosta State University player was on the basketball court at the Westover High School gym in Albany last week with about 60 rambunctious kids who are participants in the Albany Recreation & Park Department’s summer camp program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.