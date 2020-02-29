TIFTON – Losing a loved one is never easy. The time following a death is often filled with emotional turmoil, chaos and change — especially for children. Sometimes parents or guardians need help guiding their children through the grieving process and beginning the journey toward recovery. With this in mind, Hospice of Tift Area is holding Camp Reflections, a special support session for children coping with grief. This one-day session will be held at the Tift Regional Community Events Center in Tifton from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 28.
“Grief can present itself in different ways in children, sometimes as shock, pain, anger, sorrow and/or loneliness,” said Kathy Moneypenny, bereavement coordinator and chaplain with Hospice of Tift Area. “This free day camp, which is led by professional staff members, is aimed at helping children dealing with grief. We offer a supportive environment, and over time, with continued support like this, the emotions caused by grief in young children will start to lessen and appear less frequently.”
Moneypenny said activities for children include expression through creative arts.
“We encourage the children to create a special keepsake and express their grief through activities like writing, drawing, painting or singing,” she said. “We also hold special team-building exercises so children can learn to better communicate and interact with others as they go through the grieving process.”
Moneypenny said Camp Reflections is recommended for any child between first and sixth grade who recently suffered the loss of a loved one.
“You can’t protect your kids from the pain of loss, but you can help them build healthy coping skills,” Moneypenny said. “We are proud to say that this is our 11th year offering this worthwhile program. During the past 11 years, we have served over 170 children and more than 300 families with the help of 130 volunteers.”
For more information or to register, send an email to kathy.moneypenny@tiftregional.com, visit the calendar of events at www.tiftregional.com or call (229) 353-6330. The Tift Regional Community Events Center is located at 1657 S. Carpenter Road, adjoining the Tiftarea YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.