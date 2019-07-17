Camp Reflections helps children cope with grief

TIFTON — Losing a loved one is never easy. The time following a death is often filled with emotional turmoil, chaos and change — especially for children. Sometimes parents or guardians need help guiding their children through the grieving process and beginning the journey toward recovery.
With this in mind, Hospice of Tift Area is holding Camp Reflections, a special support session for children coping with grief. This one-day session will be held at the Tift Regional Community Events Center in Tifton from 10 a.m.-2 p.m on Aug. 24.
“Grief sometimes presents as shock, pain, anger, sorrow and loneliness in children,” Kathy Moneypenny, bereavement coordinator and chaplain with Hospice of Tift Area, said. “Over time, and with support, these emotions may lessen and not appear as frequently.
"Facilitated by professional staff members, this free day camp is designed to help children who are dealing with grief and offers a supportive environment.”
Moneypenny said activities for children include expressions through creative arts.
“We encourage the children to create a special keepsake and convey grief through writing, drawing, painting or singing,” she said. “We also hold special team-building exercises so children can learn to better communicate and interact with others through the grieving process.”
Moneypenny said Camp Reflections is recommended for any child between first and sixth grade who recently suffered the loss of a loved one.
“You can't protect your kids from the pain of loss, but you can help build healthy coping skills,” Moneypenny said. “We are proud to say that this our 10th year offering this worthwhile program.
"During the past 10 years, we have served over 150 children and more than 300 families with the help of 105 volunteers.”
For more information or to register, send an email to kathy.moneypenny@tiftregional.com, visit the calendar of events at www.tiftregional.com or call (229) 353-6330. The Tift Regional Community Events Center is located at 1657 S. Carpenter Road, adjoining the Tiftarea YMCA.