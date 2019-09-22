Campaign in full swing for Nov. 5 special election for state House seat

ALBANY -- With the special election to fill a House District 152 seat fast approaching, four candidates seeking to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Ed Rynders were in full swing this week after qualifying ended Wednesday.
Mary Egler was hitting the road, putting out campaign signs and picking up a granddaughter from school when she was contacted Friday.
Egler, the sole Democrat in the race, said she is focused on infrastructure for the district, which includes Lee and Worth counties.
The winner of the Nov. 5 nonpartisan special election will complete the year remaining in Rynders’ term. Rynders announced recently his plans to step down from the seat he's held for the past 17 years after moving with his wife to St. Simons Island.
“They have quite a few issues going on now, and a lot of issues that really affect the infrastructure of the county,” Egler said “That’s the problem, infrastructure.”
Egler challenged Rynders several times during his 17 years in office.
Elderly care, agriculture and taking care of farmers whose crops were damaged by Hurricane Michael also are among her priorities, the Democrat said.
“(I would) try to make some changes, hopefully be able to work with people and get people to work with me,” she said. “I’d listen to ideas and what’s going on and what’s being done about it.
Egler said she has served the community through volunteer work, including Habitat For Humanity, and would like to serve the residents of the district.
“I’d like to be the grandmother working for the district and the state in Atlanta,” she said. “Just because we’re grannies doesn’t mean we’re old and useless.
“Make sure you’re registered to vote. You can vote early or vote in the election. The main thing is to get out and vote.”
Tyler Johnson, one of the three Republicans in the race, said he wants to be a conservative voice in the legislature.
Some of the issues he identified are health care, including a hospital for Lee County, education, agriculture and jobs.
“That’s going to be huge for the entire region,” said Johnson, who served in Afghanistan in the Georgia National Guard and took a leave of absence from his job with the Georgia Forestry Commission in order to run. “That’s going to bring a lot of jobs. It’s going to keep our young people here.”
Johnson said he wants the young people who leave to further their education to have jobs in their hometowns so they can return.
“We graduate our young people and they leave,” he said. “They’re not coming back after they get college degrees. We have to have those opportunities for people to stay.”
Allowing educators the freedom to bring innovations to the classroom is one way teachers can be more effective, he said.
“I want to make sure our teachers have that voice in Atlanta and they have a voice in the curriculum,” Johnson said.
Economic development also is important, said Johonson, who described himself as pro-life and a supporter of gun owners' rights.
“I want to give back to the community where I grew up and that supported me when I was in Afghanistan,” he said. “We need to be able to get farmers the high-speed internet and the work force they need to get their products to the markets all over the world.”
Leesburg Mayor Jim Quinn, who was elected to the Leesburg City Council in 1995 and has served as mayor for 11 years, said he has experience dealing with county and state leaders that would make him a good fit for the position.
“I’ve enjoyed being mayor of Leesburg, but I think I can do more,” he said. “I have a (love) for southwest Georgia, and I think I can make it better.”
He identified health care as one of the most important issues for the region.
“The cost of health care, the cost of medications, the availability of health care in southwest Georgia; I’ve seen some of the numbers of what stuff costs,” Quinn said.
The region also has astronomical rates of cancer, he added.
Quinn said he has a long record of serving as a volunteer for his community and church as well as the political experience.
“I think I can sit down and work issues out,” he said. “I think I can represent people and sit down and get things done.”
The third Republican in the race, Bill Yearta, also was a mayor in Sylvester, but had to step down from the position he held for 17 years when he qualified to run for the House seat.
“I decided to run because rural Georgia, southwest Georgia, needs representation,” said Yearta, a principle in the Fletcher-Yearta Jewelers business in Sylvester. “Rural Georgia has some great opportunities, and we have some great challenges. I want to get out and talk to the folks and see what’s important to them.”
Having earned a degree in agricultural economics, Yearta said he knows the importance of farming in the area.
“That’s certainly the backbone of our economy,” he said. “Economic development is very important to our area. We need to have jobs when our kids finish high school or technical colleges or colleges to come back to.”
During his time as mayor, Yearta said, he worked with state and national elected officials and he also was elected to the board of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, which generates and distributes electricity to residential and commercial customers.
“I’ve worked with folks on the state level from me being mayor,” he said. “I know how to lobby for our community and get help when we need help, Transportation is an issue here for folks. We’ve got to have good transportation here to get our agricultural products to market.”
Yerta, who resigned as mayor on Wednesday after qualifying to run for the House seat, said he looks forward to getting out in the district and hearing what people have to say and what concerns they have.
“I think I know the challenges,” he said. “I think I can do a good job for the district.”