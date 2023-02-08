early voting 9.jpg

Black Voters Matter celebrated Wednesday a State Board of Elections ruling that BVM and its partners were not in violation of [O.C.G.A. 21-2-414(a)(1)(3)] for illegal campaigning in Albany.

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

The ruling confirms a Feb. 1 determination by Georgia's Secretary of State in which he reversed his preliminary finding and concluded that BVM and its partners did not violate this law.

