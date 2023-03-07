Amid recent allegations that China attempted to meddle in Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would appoint an independent investigator or rapporteur to help identify and combat foreign interference in Canada's elections and its democracy.

"We have long known, and an independent report confirmed it again last week, that the Chinese government and other regimes like Iran and Russia have attempted to interfere not just in our democracy but in our country in general, whether it's our institutions, our businesses, our research facilities or in the daily lives of our citizens," said Trudeau Monday during a press conference in Ottawa.

