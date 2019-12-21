Candidate lineup set for Jan. 28 special election in House District 171

CAMILLA -- Three candidates, including two retirees and an agribusinessman, have lined up to run in a special election for the District 171 Georgia House or Representatives seat to fill an unexpired term.
The seat became vacant when Jay Powell died suddenly on Nov. 25 while at a Republican leadership conference in Young Harris.
During the three-day qualifying period this week, Republicans Tommy Akridge and Joe Campbell and Democrat Jewell Howard entered to run in the nonpartisan Jan. 28 special election. The winner will fill the unexpired term that ends on Dec. 31, 2020.
Campbell, who is retired from Alpharetta-based Golden Peanut Co., said his knowledge of the area and dedication to the people of the district are among the reasons he chose to seek the office. Campbell grew up on a Mitchell County farm and worked in his family’s tractor business. After college he returned to his hometown and worked as a peanut buyer.
While Powell spent much of his career in politics, as a Camilla city councilman and mayor before his election to the House, Campbell said his experiences are much different.
“I have the time and the background” for the job, he said. “Having the time, that played into it. I’ve lived my entire life in Camilla. I spent a career in the agricultural world. I think agriculture is something I would be interested in, but anything that affects our community is what I would want to focus on.”
With the open seat, Campbell said he saw a need in the district that offered the opportunity to help.
“This is the first time; I’ve never run for office, so this is the first for me,” he said. “I spent 35 years in the agricultural world. Jay did a great job representing us. He did a super job.”
Farming is vital to House District 171, which includes all of Mitchell County and parts of Colquitt and Decatur counties.
Because his wife taught school for 28 years, education is another issue in which Campbell is interested.
“I have a passion for education also,” he said. “I think education is a big thing in southwest Georgia that I will pay a lot of attention to.”
While no one can step in and replace Powell, Campbell said he would do his best to help his constituents should he be elected. He has been involved in the Republican Party for years, he said, and that philosophy would guide him.
“I am a conservative, so I would see the world through conservative eyes,” he said. “I will do the best I can for everybody, not just one section. I’d be working for everybody. At the end of the day representatives need to represent everybody. That’s our job, the people.”
Howard, a retired educator who served as a principal in Colquitt and Mitchell counties and as school superintendent in Calhoun County during his career, challenged Powell in a previous election. This is his second run for public office.
“After I retired, I wanted to see if I could be a public servant,” Howard said. “This is an opportunity for me to see what ideas I can bring to the state level.
“Jay was a great public servant. We competed for the seat. We had nothing but respect for each other.”
Because of his background, Howard said he understands the importance of education, especially the need for the resources in rural areas in order for students to compete with peers living in more prosperous areas.
“When I was principal in Mitchell County, we had austerity cuts,” he said. “That took money away from the local budget, so we could have good, qualified teachers. I’m looking to see if there is any money to help teachers come in to these small communities. These children are going to be competing in a world market, so we need good, qualified teachers.”
Health care is another pressing issue in the area, Howell said. Many hard-working people find it impossible to purchase health coverage after they buy food and clothing for their families and pay rent, he said.
The lack of jobs that pay enough to meet those needs also plays a role.
“We lose a lot of our good minds,” Howard said of students who leave to go to college in larger cities and never return. “We have a lot of our children going to Atlanta and other places for good-paying jobs.
“I think it would be great if the state can provide incentives for businesses to locate below the gnat line. We don’t get too many businesses on this side, so our citizens can get a decent-paying job that provides health care.”
Akridge did not respond to an email sent to the address he gave to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office when he qualified.