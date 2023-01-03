Runoff candidates in 2019 Albany mayor's race looking for rematch in 2023

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough will seek a second term in the fall 2023 municipal election. The incumbent is the second candidate to announce plans for the race after former Albany City Commission member Henry Mathis announced his intentions on New Year’s Day.

ALBANY — The race for Albany mayor won’t heat up in earnest until temperatures do the same, but as of the beginning of 2023, one candidate has announced his intention to run and the incumbent is looking to extend his tenure for another four years.

The challenger in this scenario is former Albany City Commissioner Henry Mathis, who barely lost out on gaining a spot in a runoff election in 2019 that pitted Mayor Bo Dorough against then-incumbent Dorothy Hubbard.

