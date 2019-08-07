AMERICUS – CannabisBPO, a specialty provider of contact center services for the cannabis industry, has announce the addition of Julian Cohen to the company’s advisory board. Cohen has more than 25 years of branding, consumer insights, and product innovation experience with leading global drinks companies and advertising agencies. He most recently served as senior vice president of emerging categories for Constellation Brands, where he led Constellation’s entry into the cannabis category through their investment in Canopy Growth.
Cohen joins advisory board members with deep experience in big data, FDA regulatory/governmental, an elected former state official, and consumer packaged goods to round out the accomplished advisory team. Through the advice of these industry thought leaders, CannabisBPO is pleased to bring innovative solutions to the cannabis market place.
“Julian brings a wealth of experience to the CannabisBPO advisory board," CEO Dan Berman said in a press release. "With a focus on marketing and consumer insights, he has helped many of the world’s most recognizable brands grow. In Cannabis he was part of the first blockbuster deal between Constellation Brands and Canopy Growth. His broad experience in both the spirits and cannabis sector will provide tremendous value to the CannabisBPO team and our client base.”
CannabisBPO is a specialty provider of contact center services for the cannabis industry. With locations in Canada and the U.S., the company offers outbound and inbound contact center services in a 24/7 setting. The company’s core service channels are text, email, mail, phone, chat and social media for customer service, sales, and technical support projects. CannabisBPO helps cannabis companies drive revenue and mitigate risks.
For more information, visit www.cannabisbpo.com. Follow the provider on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.