Capitol Hill data breach more 'extensive' than previously known

A sweeping cybersecurity breach of congressional members' private information was more extensive than previously known and affects not only House lawmakers and their staff but also Senate employees.

The Senate sergeant-at-arms alerted Senate staff about the breach Thursday in an email obtained by CNN.

