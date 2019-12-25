TIFTON – Rainey’s Used Cars made a donation of $15,000 to Tift Regional Health System this holiday season.
“Our mission at Rainey’s is to become the greatest car company by becoming the greatest care company,” said Mike McPherson with Rainey’s.
McPherson said that Tift Regional was chosen for the donation because of the excellent health care the health care system provides in the area and its work to support, strengthen and serve the community.
