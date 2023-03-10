Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 7:58 am
A driver in North Carolina is accused of crashing a car through doors and windows into a terminal at Wilmington International Airport after driving onto the tarmac.
The suspect, whom investigators have not identified, faces state and federal charges, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.
The white, compact car broke through an airport fence shortly before 7 p.m. and was driven around on the tarmac, according to a sheriff's office news release and photos.
The driver was engaged by deputies, then crashed the car into the terminal and was detained, the sheriff's office said.
The car, its windsheld smashed and front end crumpled, later rested next to a potted tree on the ivory and blue terminal floor, a photo shows.
No one from the public was injured, the airport said in post on Twitter. The airport remained open Thursday night with "minimal impact to operations," the post said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
