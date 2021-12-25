Car owners with upcoming birthdays should keep tag system outage in mind

Dougherty County Tax Director Shonna Josey addresses the Dougherty County Commission during a recent meeting. Josey warned county residents with birthdays near the end of the year and first of next year of a pending upgrade to the state system that will take the county system offline.
ALBANY — Dougherty County Tax Director Shonna Josey is reminding individuals needing tag and titling services in coming days that the online system will be down for several days starting next week.
The down time for the Georgia DRIVES website and store kiosks means that drivers won’t be able to access those services for four days for a system upgrade.
“The Georgia DRIVES system will be down starting Dec. 30 at 7 o’clock (p.m.),” Josey said. “This will allow for upgrades, and the new system has to be tested. There will not be any processing done. We encourage people to come in as soon as possible if they need a tag renewal or registration.”
The system is expected to be back online on Jan. 4. During the down time, tag offices across the state will not be able to process transactions.
In-person transactions can be processed at the tax office through 5 p.m. on Dec. 30.
“We encourage anyone with birthdays in late December and or early January to renew by 5 p.m. Friday or 7 p.m. (online),” Josey said.
The online kiosk in the county is located at the Publix store at the Albany Square shopping center on Dawson Road.
