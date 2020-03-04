CORDELE – Voters in Georgia Senate District 13 had their say in a special run-off election Tuesday, and when the polls closed and the ballots were counted, a number of things became evident.
First and foremost, Carden H. Summers from Crisp County was the winner of the runoff, garnering 6,273 votes (51.96%) to Jim Quinn’s 5,799 (48.04%).
A breakdown of the votes cast in the election and recorded by the Georgia Secretary of State's Election Division indicate several interesting trends. It was not surprising that Summers took a commanding lead in Crisp County, where he received 1,662 votes (83.43%) to Quinn’s 330 votes (16.57%). Just as it was not a surprise that Quinn had an almost equal lead in Lee Count,y where he received 3,098 votes (83.75%) to Summers' 601 votes (16.25%). With just those two counties taken into consideration Quinn had a 1,062-vote lead.
Quinn would go on to take the lead in Sumter County as well, while Summers would take a commanding lead in Dodge, Dooly, Tift, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties, giving him a 474-vote (3.92%) margin of victory.
For Summers the real challenge is now ahead of him.
“I am assuming I will get sworn in next week," he said. "They are trying to get me into the session as soon as possible with crossover approaching. They are really trying to fast track it so I can get sworn in."
Once that happens, Quinn said his next challenge will be, “Trying to figure out where I’m at and what I’m doing when I get there to be on the right path to get things done.
“I want to start building a coalition for south Georgia. I want all the senators and representatives to be on the same page. If something works in their district, I want them to share that with me. If something is working in my district, I want to share that with them."
The senator-elect went on to express the concerns he shared with voters during the campaign regarding what is now his district's population.
“We are losing population here," he said. "I’m very concerned. The census is coming up, and people need to take this seriously. Every person counts. We are likely to lose more representation in the southern part of our state. We could lose a house seat, and reapportionment will likely expand my district to more than nine counties. Which is too big anyway.”
Summers said he continues to see the ratio of funding in other parts of the state, particularly the greater metropolitan Atlanta area, in proportion to the funds coming into south Georgia as an area of concern.
He said he sees the pending farm bill as another issue that is critical for the region.
Following the election Quinn reflected back on the race.
“I had a great time," he said. "I had a lot of help. I could not have campaigned without the help of my friends and family. It really was fun. But I wouldn’t want to do it again next week. I met some great people and had support in areas where I did not expect it.”
Ironically, one of the first things Summers will have to do when he gets to Atlanta is register for the upcoming general election.
“Hopefully, I won’t have Republican opposition and can avoid the primary in May,” he said.
If a Democrat chooses to run against him, they will face off in the November, general election.
Another interesting thing that the election data showed was something that concerned both Quinn and Summers going into the runoff: The fact that of the more than 80,000 registered voters in District 13, less than 12,000 voted in the special election leading to the runoff.
Asked if he felt different as the Senator-elect than he did as a candidate, Summers replied. “I was Carden Summers yesterday. I’m Carden Summers today. I’m just here to make south Georgia a better place.”
