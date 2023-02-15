gop gay.jpg

Child welfare attorney Tom Rawlings, left, and Sen. Carden Summers of Cordele present a bill dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics. 

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Georgia lawmakers are considering a bill that opponents compare to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which seeks to limit the way teachers and others responsible for caring for minors can answer questions about the child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill, authored by Republican Sen. Carden Summers of Cordele, got its first debate at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, but lawmakers did not vote on it. At the start of the hearing, Summers said he plans to bring the bill back with changes to accommodate criticism from parents and educators.

