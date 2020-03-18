ATLANTA -- Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, was officially sworn in last week to represent District 13 in the State Senate.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve my constituents in the 13th Senate District,” Summers said. “I will use my life experiences in business and government to offer a new perspective to the state Senate. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on ways we can make Georgia a better place to work and live.”
Summers represents Georgia’s 13th Senate District, which includes nine south Georgia counties: Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and parts of Sumter and Wilcox. He lives in Cordele with his wife Janis. They have two children, Weston and Jade.
