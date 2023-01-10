Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81

Cardinal George Pell served 13 months in prison before Australia's High Court acquitted him in April 2020.

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic official to be convicted of child sex abuse before his 2020 acquittal, has died, according to his secretary. He was 81.

Father Joseph Hamilton confirmed Pell's death on Tuesday evening local time after being admitted to a Rome hospital for hip replacement surgery. Hamilton said while the operation was successful, Pell subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest.

Reporting contributed by CNN's Valentina Di Donato in Rome, Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane, and Tara John in New York City.

