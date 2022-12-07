Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A career offender with a violent criminal history has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison on meth trafficking charges.

MACON – A career offender with a violent criminal history who participated in a middle Georgia drug trafficking network responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.

Reginald Lowe, 41, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release consecutive to a sentence he is currently serving in Houston County for an aggravated assault conviction after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 30. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III handed down the sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

