MACON – A drug trafficker with past criminal convictions was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison as the result of a lengthy investigation in the Warner Robins area, according to United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler.
Robert Law, 36, of Lizella, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell to 188 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. There is no parole in the federal system.
Drug Enforcement Administration and Warner Robins Police Department agents received information from confidential informants that Law was trafficking illegal drugs, including cocaine, in Warner Robins. During the course of the investigation from May 2018 until September 2018, agents recorded Law coordinating the distribution of cocaine and conducted controlled buys through confidential informants. In all, Law distributed 1,091.1 grams of cocaine hydrochloride and 121.67 grams of cocaine base. Law is a career offender, with previous convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, sale of cocaine and trafficking cocaine.
“Law has demonstrated zero respect for the laws that govern our communities with his continued and prolific distribution of cocaine in Middle Georgia,” Peeler said in a news release. “Thanks to the excellent investigative work by the DEA and the Warner Robins Police Department, another drug trafficker is off the streets and won’t be able to push illicit and deadly substances in Warner Robins.”
“We want to send a clear message that Robert Law’s sentencing illustrates the seriousness that comes with the distribution of large volumes of poison to the community. This sentence appropriately fits the defendant’s level of criminal activity,” Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, said. “The investigation of this case was a success because of the efforts between DEA and its law enforcement counterparts.”
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Warner Robins Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Calhoun and Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case for the government.
