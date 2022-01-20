ALBANY — Don’t know much about the math you took? That may no longer be a stumbling block to a GED through a program launched at Albany Technical College and four other state colleges in 2020.
Through the Adult Education Career Plus HSE (high school equivalency), high school credits will apply toward getting a GED. Albany Technical College is one of five institutions in the pilot program that allows students to bypass portions of the high school equivalency test in subject areas successfully completed before dropping out.
That means a math credit from high school could eliminate the need to take that portion of the GED test.
“The program started in late 2020, and because of the pandemic the program was slowly implemented,” Linda Coston, Albany Tech’s vice president of adult education, said following a Thursday program introducing the initiative to the media.
Albany Tech’s service area includes Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph and Terrell counties.
The college had the first two graduates for the state, one of whom, Clifford Thomas, spoke during a session with reporters Thursday.
Students also have the option of taking the courses and taking required tests online or in person.
In addition to shortening the time and effort needed to achieve a GED, students also can take college courses while enrolled. Currently 20 students are enrolled in th eprogram, and an additional five are in the process of enrolling.
“While enrolled and working toward high school equivalency, they’re working toward a certificate, a diploma or a degree,” Coston said.
After several unsuccessful tries at getting a GED, Thomas said he was able to finish through Career Plus while working on a certificate in diesel technology.
“Without this program, I didn’t think life would be this good,” he said. “I think I would still be struggling to obtain an education. I had been here multiple times, but just due to growing (older) and having kids and getting married, I was not able to complete (it).”
Ken Bevel, a pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church, praised the opportunities opened up by the program.
“Some of the people we work with are prostitutes, some of them are on drugs,” he said. “Providing a GED class or continuing education class for the ladies is very important for them and the families they support.”
Bevel related the story of a young man he encountered in a rough neighborhood who basically was providing babysitting for his mother and sister while they were at work. Through adult education, he was able to get training in driving a forklift.
“This young man is now making $800 a week,” Bevel said. “I see a young man who’s now smiling, happy, a young man who’s no longer a liability but an asset to that family.”
Albany Tech intends to work to ensure that those success stories are repeated in the future, both to better the lives of residents and meet the needs of employers for workers, Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said.
“We all know there were critical shortages before COVID,” he said. “The shortages are greater than they ever were. I want everyone to know adult education is the most important program at Albany Tech. I promise we’ll have the focus on it from now on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.