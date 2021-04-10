DUBLIN – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center has announced a joint event with the USDA Farmers to Families to provide food items for local veterans.
The food giveaway event is scheduled for Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at buildings 34/35 on the Dublin VAMC campus. Donations will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“In the midst of this pandemic, many families are struggling harder than they ever have before to provide for their families,” Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer, said in a news release. “It warms my heart to see the community come together to provide for those in need.”
This will be the fifth food giveaway hosted by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and sponsored by the USDA's Farmers to Families. At the first four food giveaways, approximately 1,000 boxes of food were distributed to veterans in need.
“We were so blessed that the USDA Farmers to Families supplied us with a wide variety of groceries to give to our veterans,” U.S. Air Force Veteran and Chief of Voluntary Services Keith Griffin said.
Due to COVID and to maintain social distancing, Tuesday's giveaway will be a drive-through event to ensure the safety of participants and staff. Veterans should enter the Dublin VAMC grounds from Highway 80, Veterans Boulevard. VA staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide directions.
Recipients will need to show proof of veteran status, such as veteran ID card, retired military ID card, or Veterans Health ID card issued by VA to receive a donation. Eligible veterans also will be asked to complete a short form for the USDA Farmers to Families for their records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.